Two dead in ‘head on’ collision on Woodhead Pass near Sheffield

Two people have died after an horrific ‘head on’ collision on the Woodhead Pass near Sheffield.

The crash took place at around 1.30pm yesterday near Dunford Bridge and involved two cars, a Mini and a Fiat.

Woodhead Pass near Dunford Bridge (photo: Google).

It is believed that a third car skidded in the treacherous weather conditions, with the Mini and Fiat colliding with each other head on as a result.

Tragically, two people in the Fiat died in the crash, with another being taken to hospital in Manchester.

A driver and passenger from the Mini were also taken to hospital but have since been released.

The families of the deceased have been informed and further investigation at the scene is taking place today.