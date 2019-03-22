Two-day exhibition will explore and celebrate concepts of nature and wellbeing

A two-day celebration of nature and wellbeing is coming to Sheffield this week.

‘Feeling Good in a Green City’ is being hosted by the University of Sheffield at venues across the city, starting tomorrow and running until Thursday.

Join in the festival fun with guided walks through the Weston Park and the Ponderosa, nature and wellbeing workshops in Weston Park Museum, live music and spoken word performers in Weston Park, a nature photography competition, food and stands in the Ponderosa and an art exhibition in the Winter Gardens.

There will be a number of hands-on activities and workshops with local artists and facilitators delivering arts based workshops, mindfulness sessions, park tours/walks and an exhibition of materials produced throughout the duration of the project. Visit iwun.uk for a full programme of events and to book your place on any of the activities.