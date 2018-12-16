Two children taken to hospital after Rotherham road collision

Two children have been taken to hospital after a road collision in Rotherham.
The incident took place shortly after 3pm yesterday afternoon on Fenton Road in Kimberworth.
The collision happened at the junction near the former Ring O Bells pub and involved a Seat Ibiza car and a Skoda Octavia taxi.
The two children – aged four and seven – were taken to Sheffield Children’s Hospital for for observation.
The road was closed and buses were diverted away from the area for a number of hours, but reopened later on Saturday evening.