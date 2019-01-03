Two charged over reports of ‘shots fired’ at vehicle in Rotherham 

Two men have been charged in connection with an incident in which shots were reportedly fired at a vehicle in Rotherham.

Kyle Stephenson, aged 32, of Ash View, Greasbrough, is charged with possession of a pump action shotgun. He has been remanded in custody and will appear before Sheffield Crown Court on Wednesday, January 30.

Ash Grove, Rawmarsh. Picture: Google

Nathan Smedley, aged 27, of Ingshead Avenue, Rawmarsh, is charged with possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence. He has been remanded in custody and will appear before the same court on Thursday, January 31.

The charges relate to reports of shots being fired towards a vehicle, which was parked in Ash Grove, Rawmarsh, on Sunday, December 30, at 9.45pm.

The vehicle was damaged but nobody was injured during the incident.