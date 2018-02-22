Two charged after gun, drugs and cash found in Sheffield raid

Two men have been charged after a gun, Class A drugs and £5,000 in cash were found during a police raid in Sheffield.

Officers were yesterday searched a property in Tollgate Court, Pitsmoor, seizing 200 wraps of Class A drugs as well as the cash and what is believed to be a replica or BB gun.

Wraps of Class A drugs were found in a house in Pitsmoor.

Today, two men, aged 22 and 46, have been charged with supplying Class A drugs and remanded to appear at Sheffield Magistrates' Court on Friday, February 22.

The raid was carried out as part of Operation Citadel, a crackdown on drug dealing in the Burngreave area.

Man found guilty of stabbing Sheffield dad to death in his home

REVEALED: These are the police’s NINE most wanted men and women in South Yorkshire

Two arrests were made following the discovery of cash, drugs and a gun in Sheffield.

Man died in collision with car on Sheffield Parkway