Two British people killed in Majorca floods

At least five people have been killed and more are missing after torrential rain led to flash floods on the holiday island of Majorca.

The Foreign Office is "urgently seeking updates" from Spanish authorities after reports that two Britons were killed in the floods.

The town of Sant Lorenc in Majorca was hit by flooding. Pic. Google Street View

At least five people are believed to have died when torrential rainstorms deluged the town of Sant Lorrenc, about 40 miles east of the capital Palma, on Tuesday evening.

The British couple were reportedly in a taxi when they were caught in a flash flood in the town.

The Foreign Office said in a statement: "We are in contact with the Spanish authorities responding to flooding in Majorca, and urgently seeking updates from them."

