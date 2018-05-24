Two big TV stars were seen in Sheffield today - and this is why

Have your say

Sheffield is becoming a hotbed for celebrity sightings recently and today will be no different.

Lucky pupils at Chaucer School in Parsons Cross met two big TV stars today as they prepare to take part in a celebrity football match.

James 'Arg' Argent from The Only Way is Essex and Eastenders' Lee Carter, played by Danny-Boy Hatchard wowed pupils at the school earlier today.

Both of the stars will take part in a celebrity football match at Sheffield Wednesday on Friday in support of the Ivy-Louise fund.

It was announced last month that stars including Shayne Ward, Calum Best, Arg and Carter will take part in the game as well as former Owls captain Lee Bullen.

Ivy is just 16-months-old and suffers from nueroblastoma.

Her family are hoping to raise £200,000 for a vaccine trial in America.

Tickets for the S6 celebrity match are on sale NOW, priced £10 for adults and £5 for concessions.

Supporters can purchase from the Ticket Office or the SWFC online store.

Fans can also purchase the VIP package for £40, which includes meeting the celebrity players!

Other celebrities taking part in the match include Kerry Katona, Simon Webbe and Anthony Costa from pop group Blue, Locksmith and Kesi from Rudimental and former professional footballer Jamie O’Hara.