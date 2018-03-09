Two arrests including 74-year-old man at Sheffield tree-felling site

Police have arrested two men including a 74-year-old pensioner at the site of tree-felling works in Sheffield.

Officers at the site on Abbeydale Park Rise in Dore today arrested the OAP on suspicion of witness imitimidation and a camera and a phone was seized under the Police and Criminal Evidence Act 1984.

A second man was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage. They remain in police custody for questioning.

One man was also reported on summons on suspicion of obstructing a person acting in the execution of the Highways Act 1980.

Police said following a peaceful protest earlier today, an agreement was made with campaigners to conduct a slow walk at the end of the day’s activity.

Two men aged 33 and 56 arrested on Thursday on suspicion of obstructing a person in the execution of the Highways Act 1980, have both been released under investigation.

Sheffield Council contractor Amey wishes to remove 19 of the 65 cherry trees on Abbeydale Park Rise as part of a delayed highways maintenance contract that had been due to see the removal of around 6,000 trees by the end of last year,

with saplings planted as replacements.

With some felling work still outstanding, the council and Amey say only dead, dying, diseased or dangerous trees are being removed but campaigners argue much of the felling involves healthy trees that do not need to be cut down.