Two arrested over rape allegations in Rotherham child abuse probe

Two men from South Yorkshire have been arrested on suspicion of rape as part of a probe into child sexual exploitation.

A 37-year-old man from Sheffield and a 59-year-old man from Rotherham were arrested by National Crime Agency officers as part of as part of Operation Stovewood - an independent investigation into child sexual exploitation and abuse in Rotherham between 1997 and 2013.

READ MORE: Man found dead outside Sheffield Poundland was homeless Chesterfield man

The men were arrested on suspicion of rape and assault by penetration.

READ MORE: Father’s disgust at Sheffield Children’s Hospital deemed ‘too busy’ to treat toddler son

They have been released on conditional bail under November 28 but remain under investigation.

There are currently 22 separate investigations under the Operation Stovewood, with 147 suspects identified and more than 290 complainants engaging with officers.

READ MORE: Firefighters called to another arson attack on street plagued by vandals

The National Crime Agency say 24 suspects have been charged and the number of those arrested (or attended a police station voluntarily) and bailed or released under investigation is now 14.