Two arrested over attempted bank robbery and attempted kidnap in Rotherham

A man and a woman have been arrested over an attempted bank robbery and attempted kidnap in Rotherham.

Detectives made the arrests in the Greater Manchester area today over an attempted raid at Barclays Bank in the Stag area of Rotherham on Tuesday morning.

A man with his face covered threatening staff members and made demands for the safe to be opened.

The safe could not be opened and he fled empty-handed.

South Yorkshire Police said there were two other men in a car parked outside the bank during the attempted raid along with a 43-year-old woman and a young child.

The woman and child had been approached half an hour earlier near to Wickersley School and Sports College, by an unknown man who got out of a car, which had blue flashing lights, and who claimed to be a police officer.

They were left near the bank when the robbers made their getaway.

The Audi A3 Quattro was later found burnt out.

Detective Inspector Mark Monteiro said: “This is a fast moving investigation and we remain in the early stages of our inquiry.

“We’re grateful for the support from the public and to those that have contacted police with information about this matter.

“Anyone who is yet to come forward who believes they may hold information that could help us, please get in touch.”