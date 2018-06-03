Two arrested after police chase through Sheffield

Have your say

Two men are in custody on suspicion of burglary after a police chase through the streets of Sheffield.

South Yorkshire Police said a gang of burglars were disturbed as they were trying to break into a property on Ecclesall Road South at around 7.45pm on Saturday and fled the scene in a car.

A spokesman said the car was spotted in the Jordanthorpe area and officers gave chase before arresting two men.

The police helicopter was also involved in the pursuit.

The two men remained in police custody on Sunday afternoon.