The pair has been released on bail pending further investigation.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A 44-year-old man and 37-year-old woman, both from Rotherham, have been arrested on suspicion of possession of an illegal firearm.

It was recovered by officers on Monday, October 9, whilst carrying out a search in relation to a suspected drug supply in the Kimberworth area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Enquiries are ongoing and the pair have been released on bail pending further investigation.

If you have any information, you can contact policeonline or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 466 of 9 October when you get in touch.