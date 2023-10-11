Two arrested after firearm found in Rotherham garden shed during search for suspected drug supply
The pair has been released on bail pending further investigation.
A 44-year-old man and 37-year-old woman, both from Rotherham, have been arrested on suspicion of possession of an illegal firearm.
It was recovered by officers on Monday, October 9, whilst carrying out a search in relation to a suspected drug supply in the Kimberworth area.
Enquiries are ongoing and the pair have been released on bail pending further investigation.
If you have any information, you can contact policeonline or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 466 of 9 October when you get in touch.
If you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers through a secure online form or by calling 0800 555 111.