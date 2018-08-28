Two appear at court accused of supplying drug that caused Sheffield student's death

Have your say

A man and woman have appeared at court this morning accused of supplying the MDMA that caused a Sheffield student's death.

22-year-old Joana Burns was celebrating finishing her final year of a maths degree at Sheffield Hallam University when she died after taking MDMA, a form of ecstasy, in June last year.

Sheffield Hallam student, Joana Burns, was just 22-years-old when she died in June last year after taking MDMA on a night out

Katherine Lavin, 21, appeared at Sheffield Magistrates' Court today (Tuesday, August 28) charged with supplying MDMA, a Class A drug, to Ms Burns, and others, on June 6, 2017.

Lavin, of Kentmore Close, Stockport is also accused of possessing 529 milligrams of cannabis on the same date.

Benjamin Williams, 25, is accused of supplying MDMA to Lavin.

Katherine Lavin, 21, pictured exiting Sheffield Magistrates' Court this morning

District judge, Naomi Redhouse, sent the case to Sheffield Crown Court during this morning's brief hearing.

She released Lavin and Williams, of Melbourne Road, Broomhill on bail until their next scheduled court appearance at Sheffield Crown Court on September 18 this year.

A conclusion of misadventure was recorded during an inquest held into Joana's death in May this year.

Benjamin Williams, 25, pictured exiting Sheffield Magistrates' Court this morning

Speaking after the inquest, Joana's mum, Mosca Burns, said: "I would prefer it if nobody took MDMA again because I don't really think you can assess the risk."

"It's different every time you take it. It can have a different affect on your body, it's made in different ways, in different recipes, in different places, by different people, with different ethics.

"So, it's not worth the risk," added Mosca, of Alfreton, Derbyshire







