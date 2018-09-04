TV chef Levi Roots coming to Meadowhall 

Reggae Reggae Sauce pioneer and TV chef Levi Roots is coming to Sheffield’s Meadowhall shopping centre later this month.

The award-winning entrepreneur and reggae musician has been announced as a keynote speaker for Welcome to Yorkshire’s upcoming Retail Masterclass.

Taking place at 1:30pm on Monday 17 September, Levi will be joined on stage by the presenter of ITV’s ‘Eat, Shop, Save’, Kate Hardcastle.

The duo will present the free Retail Masterclass to local retailers, providing a fascinating insight into their backgrounds and offering practical advice, as well as being on hand to answer questions from the audience.

Kate said: "The Retail Masterclass events allow me to invite some of my most respected and prestigious colleagues and contacts to Yorkshire to tell their story and support Yorkshire businesses with some brilliant ideas.

“Levi is one of the most energetic and passionate business owners in my network - and I have loved presenting with him and learning from him over the years. His vibrant approach to business will guarantee a 'shot in the arm' to any business owner or colleague that attends - and what a brilliant place to start if you are thinking of diversifying your business.”

He shot to fame after appearing on Dragons Den in 2006, where his Reggae Reggae sauce and ‘lively personality’ were an instant hit.

Since then, he has hosted his debut TV series 'Caribbean Food Made Easy’, published six cookbooks and a business book, released a new album and opened the Levi Roots Caribbean Smokehouse, which has brought authentic sights, sounds and tastes of the Caribbean to the masses.

Numerous high-profile restaurant chains have signed deals with Levi to use the sauce on their menus, including Wetherspoons and other high street franchises.

He said: “I am delighted to be joining Kate in Yorkshire to support businesses of all sizes and speak to them about my own path to success. I'm passionate about business and I remember just how challenging it can be as a start-up. By offering practical advice we hope there will be learnings that the audience can put in place straight away.”

Welcome to Yorkshire’s upcoming Retail Masterclass, is free to book in advance via EventBrite HERE