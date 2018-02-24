Turnstile searches to be carried out at Rotherham United and Doncaster Rovers clash following counter-terrorism procedures review

Football supporters attending today's South Yorkshire derby between Rotherham United and Doncaster Rovers have been asked to leave bags at home following a review of counter-terrorism procedures.

A statement on the Rotherham United website said fans will not be able to take bags bigger than a certain size into the New York Stadium and stewards will be carrying out searches and tagging bags on the turnstiles.

It said the changes had been brought in to 'reduce the threat of any incidents occurring' following a review of the club's counter-terrorism procedures.

The statement said: "All of the measures taken by the club are to ensure supporter safety and we would like to thank you for your understanding and co-operation as we look forward to this weekend’s South Yorkshire derby."

Bags larger than 35 cm x 20 cm x 20 cm, purses larger than a clutch bag, coolers, briefcases and luggage of any kind will not be allowed into the stadium and specialist dogs trained to detect both pyrotechnics and drugs. Anyone found with either will be refused entry by stewards and handed over to the Police for further action.

The statement comes after South Yorkshire Police's match commander Chief Insp Iain Chorlton said more than 100 officers will be on duty at the match and armed officers will be on standby.