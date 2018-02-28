Truck driver arrested after crash in Sheffield leaves young man fighting for his life

A truck driver has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving after a crash in Sheffield left a man fighting for his life.

Emergency services were called to Brook Hill, just outside Sheffield city centre, yesterday morning to reports of a collision involving a yellow DAF skip truck and a 20-year-old man.

The pedestrian was taken to hospital, where police this afternoon said he remains in a life-threatening condition.

The driver of the truck, a 51-year-old man, has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving. He has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Officers have appealed for witnesses to the crash, which happened at around 10.30am outside the Alfred Denny building, near the pelican crossing.

Police said the truck was travelling away from Sheffield Children's Hospital towards the Brook Hill roundabout when the collision happened.

Anyone who saw what happened or has dash cam footage of the incident, is asked to call police on 101, quoting the incident number 220 of February 27.