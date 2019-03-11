Troubled son is narrowly spared from prison after he breached a restraining order

A troubled son who has previously assaulted his father and has gone on to repeatedly breach a restraining order has narrowly been spared from being sent back to prison.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on February 27 how Thomas James Meldrum, 21, of no fixed abode, had just been released from prison when he committed the latest breach of his restraining order by visiting his father’s home.

Prosecuting solicitor Emma Heath-Tilford said: “Thomas Meldrum was released from custody and his father returned home and arriving at the property he found Thomas Meldrum at the address walking around the back of the house.”

Ms Heath-Tilford added Meldrum had been released from custody on the same day that he visited his father’s home to see if his father could help him.

Meldrum pleaded guilty to breaching the restraining order after visiting his father’s address at Holmesfield on February 26.

Defence solicitor John Wilford said Meldrum’s offending started in May, last year, with assaults on his father and there were concerns about the defendant’s use of alcohol and drugs.

Mr Wilford said that Meldrum’s father took him for something to eat before the police were contacted and Meldrum was dropped-off at the police station by his father.

Magistrates sentenced Meldrum to two weeks of custody suspended for 12 months with a £115 victim surcharge.