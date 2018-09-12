Troubled Sheffield pub announces immediate closure

A troubled Sheffield city centre pub which ran into financial difficulties has announced its immediate closure.

The Sentinel Brewhouse in Shoreham Street has shut its doors immediately and laid off seven staff – although the attached brewery will continue to trade while a buyer is sought.

The Sentinel Brewhouse.

Last year, it was revealed that the pub had been declared insolvent with debts of more than £1 million – but reaching agreement with creditors the pub continued to trade.

However, this afternoon, pub bosses have announced the end of the road, sharing news of the closure on Facebook.

A statement said: “Sentinel has been in operation since April 2016 and in that time has gained a reputation for great beer and food.

“However praise and awards don’t pay the bills and our business has been beset by financial troubles.”

Last year, the firm entered a Company Voluntary Agreement (CVA) and a separate business – Sentinel Brewhouses – was set up to run the bar and restaurant.

The statement added: “We have amended the operating platform several times in an attempt to make it profitable without success. In all this time the business has been financially supported by the directors.”

It was revealed that in May, a search was launched to find a suitable partner to invest in or buy the firm outright – but the bid has not been successful.

“On Tuesday, 11 September, the directors took the decision to liquidate Sentinel Brewhouses Ltd with immediate effect. This means the Sentinel bar will not be open to trade again until or unless a buyer is found.

“It is with enormous regret that this means the seven roles associated with that part of our business are redundant. We will pay salaries due up to date.”

The statement added that the Sentinel Brewing Co, will continue to trade while “a suitable partner is found to take it forward.”

The bar and restaurant opened in a former carpet warehouse in 2016 and became a popular drinking venue with real ale fans and football supporters heading to Bramall Lane for its quirky decor and brews created on the premises.