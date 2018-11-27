Troubled Sheffield city centre pub to re-open under new owners

A Sheffield city centre which closed after being declared insolvent with debts of more than £1 million is set to re-open under new owners.

The Sentinel Brewhouse shut its doors with immediate effect back in September after running into financial difficulties.

The Sentinel Brewhouse is set to re-open under new owners.

But now the Shoreham Street bar is set to bounce back after being bought up by new owners.

READ MORE: Troubled Sheffield pub announces immediate closure

A post on the venue’s Facebook page said: “Pssst. Someone told me Sentinel’s bar is reopening.

“As many people seem interested, Kangavar Ltd. have now leased the building and bought Sentinel plant, bar and beers.

“We will be selling off remaining stock while we we arrange to start brewing under a new name, yet to be decided.

READ MORE: Sheffield pub declared insolvent with £1 million debts

“We hope to keep all that was good about Sentinel whilst making a few positive changes and hope you will join us on the journey.”

The bar closed in September and laid off seven staff – although the attached brewery continued to trade while a buyer was sought.

Last year, it was revealed that the pub had been declared insolvent with debts of more than £1 million – but after reaching agreement with creditors the pub continued to trade.

READ MORE: Sheffield pub boss talks of venue’s ‘severe difficulties’

A statement issued earlier this year said: “Sentinel has been in operation since April 2016 and in that time has gained a reputation for great beer and food.

“However praise and awards don’t pay the bills and our business has been beset by financial troubles.”

The bar and restaurant opened in a former carpet warehouse in 2016 and became a popular drinking venue with real ale fans and football supporters heading to Bramall Lane for its quirky decor and brews created on the premises.