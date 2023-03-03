Trippets conquer the world following Arts Council award success

The region’s only dedicated live jazz venue that was saved from closure following a “lifesaving” cash injection from the Arts Council has just been voted one of the top venues of its kind in the world.

Trippets staff and musicians celebrate the award

The devastating effects of two years of lockdown restrictions dealt a body blow to Trippets Lounge Bar on Trippet Lane in Sheffield.

Loyal customers contributed to a crowdfunding campaign and musicians took a fifty-percent pay cut just to help it survive before the Arts Council stepped in to save it with grant from its Cultural Recovery Fund.

But now, only months after its future was secured, it is celebrating following its announcement as a winner of the coveted ‘Global 100 Award’.

The renowned awards are organised by Birmingham-based EMG Publishing with nominations picked by a distinguished judging panel and votes coming in from readers both nationally and internationally.

The region’s only live jazz venue, which was opened by husband and wife Debbie and Carl Shaw in 2015, had become nationally renowned for both its live jazz and stylish dining experience prior to lockdown.

Trippets – despite the present cost of living crisis – truly believes it is now back in business.

Debbie Shaw said: “Winning this award is truly the icing on the cake considering where we were two years ago at the height of the pandemic. I have to say a big thank you to staff and customers that have stuck by us in thick and thin – their support truly means the world to us.”

Trippets offer a stage to jazz musicians of both local, national and international repute and a renowned dining experience; it has one of the biggest gin menus in the city and provides a social hub for a vast spectrum of the local community – from students right through to its oldest customer/performer – 84-year-old Beryl Broomhead that described it as “the only place in Sheffield city centre I’m guaranteed a welcoming and safe space”.

Richard Baker, head of the awards for EMG, said Trippets was a worthy winner: “This year, against the backdrop of global, economic uncertainty, the Global 100 awards program has gone further than ever before to seek out exceptional achievement. A triumph such as this in the face of adversity is truly worthy of recognition.”