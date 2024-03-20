Triple Point Brewing Hosts Exhibition of Sheffield Hallam Students’ Designs for Award-Winning Beer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In March 2023, illustration student Bryony Finnegan’s design, inspired by ‘The Birth of Venus,’ was chosen, gracing cans and pump clips across the UK and parts of Europe.

Previously limited to Illustration students, the project has expanded this year to include Graphic Design students due to its overwhelming popularity among students and faculty.

Jo Breeze, lecturer at Sheffield Hallam University, expressed excitement about the project's return, stating, "We’re thrilled to see the return of this project. Our students and staff departments could not stop talking about it last year. It was a firm favourite project, especially because it has an exciting, real-world context.”

An exhibition is scheduled to take place at Triple Point Brewing on Thursday 21st March 2024, just weeks after the beer won Gold in the IPA Category and ‘Joint-First’ overall in the Rotherham CAMRA Champion Beer of Yorkshire 2024’ competition.

George Brook, Co-founder of Triple Point Brewing, emphasised the brewery’s commitment to supporting local talent, stating, "We love supporting local artists and showcase local art all throughout the brewery. So, to collaborate with a local arts department, and offer aspiring students something to help kickstart their portfolio, is a great opportunity.”

Triple Point will open its doors early, starting from 2 pm, inviting the public to attend and cast their votes for their favourite designs using a ballot-style voting system.

