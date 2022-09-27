La Fiesta in Doncaster has been named the fifth best hidden gem at the Tripadvisor Awards 2022

A restaurant in Doncaster has been recognised as being one of the best eating spots in the World at this year’s Tripadvisor Awards.

The awards, hosted by the world’s largest travel guidance platform, rates restaurants from across the globe based on the quality and quantity of their reviews, and calculates the findings into different categories.

This year, La Fiesta in Doncaster has been rated as fifth in the world in a brand new subcategory ‘Best Hidden Gem’.

The Travellers’ Choice Awards typically represent the top-rated, most popular restaurants, but this year Tripadvisor sought to showcase lesser-known spots and places locals love with a category revealing the best Hidden Gems.

Advertisement Hide Ad

La Fiesta Restaurant was rated as the best hidden gem in the UK, according to Tripadvisor’s 2022 awards

Reviewers praised La Fiesta for its all-you-can-eat tapas option and great atmosphere.

Advertisement Hide Ad

While over 6,000 miles away in Cusco, Peru, Green Point is named the No. 1 Hidden Gem on the planet. This plant-based culinary experience will impress vegans and meat eaters alike.

La Fiesta Restaurant in Doncaster has been named as the fifth best Hidden Gem in the world at the Tripadvisor 2022 Awards

Lauren Murphy, Vice President, GM of Hospitality Solutions at Tripadvisor said:

“Dining out is an internationally beloved pastime: for many restaurant-goers, it’s frequenting their favourite neighbourhood eatery and for others, it’s snagging a table at a top-rated restaurant on holiday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Tripadvisor’s Travellers’ Choice Awards, decided by people who visited and reviewed these places in the past year, offers authentic recommendations for the best places to eat no matter the occasion!” she added.