Tripadvisor 2022 Awards: Doncaster restaurant named fifth best hidden gem at awards
The all you-can-eat-tapas restaurant has been recognised as one of the best eateries in the world.
La Fiesta in Doncaster has been named the fifth best hidden gem at the Tripadvisor Awards 2022
A restaurant in Doncaster has been recognised as being one of the best eating spots in the World at this year’s Tripadvisor Awards.
The awards, hosted by the world’s largest travel guidance platform, rates restaurants from across the globe based on the quality and quantity of their reviews, and calculates the findings into different categories.
This year, La Fiesta in Doncaster has been rated as fifth in the world in a brand new subcategory ‘Best Hidden Gem’.
The Travellers’ Choice Awards typically represent the top-rated, most popular restaurants, but this year Tripadvisor sought to showcase lesser-known spots and places locals love with a category revealing the best Hidden Gems.
Reviewers praised La Fiesta for its all-you-can-eat tapas option and great atmosphere.
Three other Yorkshire-based restaurants - Myrtle Tavern, Meanwood, Leeds, Buongiorno, York, and Corarima, Wakefield were also recognised as being the best-hidden gems in the UK category.
While over 6,000 miles away in Cusco, Peru, Green Point is named the No. 1 Hidden Gem on the planet. This plant-based culinary experience will impress vegans and meat eaters alike.
Lauren Murphy, Vice President, GM of Hospitality Solutions at Tripadvisor said:
“Dining out is an internationally beloved pastime: for many restaurant-goers, it’s frequenting their favourite neighbourhood eatery and for others, it’s snagging a table at a top-rated restaurant on holiday.
"Tripadvisor’s Travellers’ Choice Awards, decided by people who visited and reviewed these places in the past year, offers authentic recommendations for the best places to eat no matter the occasion!” she added.
Top 10 Hidden Gems in the UK
- La Fiesta Restaurant, Doncaster, South Yorkshire
- MUSE Brasserie, Cheltenham, Cotswolds
- Taste Vietnam, Coventry, West Midlands
- The Herd Steak Restaurant, Bath, Somerset
- Buongiorno, York, North Yorkshire
- Myrtle Tavern, Meanwood, Leeds, West Yorkshire
- Spasso, London
- Myra’s Kaiseki, Dorchester, Dorset
- Himalayan Restaurant Belfast, Belfast
- Corarima, Wakefield, West Yorkshire