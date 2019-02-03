Trio set to stand trial over lorry death crash in South Yorkshire

Three men are due to stand trial at Sheffield Crown Court tomorrow over a lorry crash in South Yorkshire that caused the death of a 58-year-old woman.

Jacqueline Wileman died on September 14 last year, a lorry hit her on Common Lane, Brierley, Barnsley before ploughing into a house in nearby Park View, causing substantial structural damage.

The stolen lorry was being pursued by police at the time of the collision.

David Mellor, 48, of Bank End Road, Worsbrough Dale has been charged with aggravated vehicle taking along with 29-year-old Wayne Carroll, of Chestnut Street, Grimethorpe and 53-year-old Alan Mawhinney, of Calder Crescent, Kendray.

All three men are due to stand trial at Sheffield Crown Court tomorrow.