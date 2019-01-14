Trio released from police custody after being quizzed over death of girl, 16, in Barnsley crash

Have your say

Two men and a teenage girl have been released from police custody after being questioned over a collision in which a 16-year-old girl died.

Macey-Jay Frudd died when the car she was a passenger in crashed into a tree in the early hours of yesterday morning.

Flowers at the scene of a fatal crash on Broadway in Barnsley.

The silver Vauxhall Astra was travelling along Broadway, towards Dodworth Road, when it left the road at 1.40am.

Macey-Jay was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three others in the car survived the collision and were arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

An 18-year-old man has since been bailed and a 19-year-old man and 17-year-old girl have been released under investigation.

Flowers, photographs and candles have been left at the crash scene and tributes to the popular teenager have been paid online.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident 94 of January 13.