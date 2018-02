Have your say

Two men and a woman today appeared at court accused of carrying out a burglary in Rotherham.

David Mullen, aged 33; Lisa Mullen, aged 32; and Shawal Asif, 22, all of Cavendish Road, Rotherham, appeared at Sheffield Magistrates' Court charged with burglary.

They were all remanded in custody to attend Sheffield Crown Court on Wednesday, March 28.

The charges relate to an alleged burglary in the Cavendish Road area of Rotherham, which was reported to police on Monday.