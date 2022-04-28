Yvonne Roberts died at the scene of a three-car collision in Cuckney, Mansfield, on April 16.

The 73-year-old has been described as a “friend to so many” who worked “tirelessly” to help others.

Emergency services were quickly on scene following the collision at around 10am but nothing could be done to save her life.

Paying tribute on behalf of Yvonne's family, her son said: “Yvonne was my mum, a loving woman and a friend to so many who was committed to helping others, particularly the elderly and those in need.

“She worked tirelessly to better the lives of those she helped. Her death has left many people heartbroken and wondering how and why this tragic accident has happened.

“Her loss will be felt through time and her memory will resonate in the minds and hearts of those she touched.”

Officers from Nottinghamshire Police investigating the collision are continuing to appeal for anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or has any dash-cam footage, to get in touch.

Detective Constable Liah Lane said: “Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with Yvonne’s family at this extremely difficult time.

“We continue to investigate the incident thoroughly and conduct enquiries, and we continue to ask for anyone with information to get in touch on 101, quoting incident 230 of 16 April 2022.”