Tributes have been paid to a popular Sheffield dad with 'a big smile' who died tragically at a city gym.

Devon Myrie, aged 47, has been described as a man who touched the lives of everyone he met.

He was known for always having a big smile, loved to have fun and joke as well as being a huge sports fan.

Devon tragically passed away while training at the Station Gym on Mansfield Road last month.

His son Kobi is 13 and the pair loved playing basketball together.

Devon worked at Nationwide and married wife Sammy in 2021.

Sammy said: “Devon will be deeply missed and endlessly loved by all who knew him. He was a man who touched the lives of everyone he met.

“His infectious big smile lit up every room, and his warmth, kindness, and humour made him a true joy to be around.

“Devon will forever be remembered for his love, laughter, and light. His legacy lives on in the hearts of all who were blessed to know him.”

Devon loved to travel and was a passionate foodie. He loved exploring new restaurants with friends and experimenting with recipes at home. He found joy in cooking and sharing meals, creating memories around the table.

Sammy added: “He treasured the holidays we spent together with Kobi. Albufeira in Portugal held a particularly special place in his heart.

“His dream was always to one day retire and enjoy life in the sun.”

Devon also leaves behind parents Pat and Nigel, sister Elaine and brother Stephen.

His family paid tribute, saying: “Devon was also a lifelong Liverpool supporter. He never missed a match, was always checking scores, and proudly attended the recent Liverpool Parade - a moment of pure joy for him.

“True to the spirit of his team, he lived with passion, loyalty, and heart. For Devon, and for those who love him, the words “You’ll Never Walk Alone” now hold an even deeper meaning.

“Most of all, Devon was the proudest dad. His bond with Kobi was unbreakable - a love like no other. Whether cheering at basketball games or simply spending time together, Devon’s love and pride shone brightly.”

Devon collapsed just minutes after arriving at Station Gym, Manor Top, on August 14.

Despite the best efforts of staff, gym-goers and paramedics, he tragically died at the scene. He is believed to have suffered a heart attack.

The team at Station Gym described Devon as a ‘much-loved member of our gym community’ and scores of tributes have been paid online.

Devon's funeral will take pace at the New Testament Church of God from 10am on Friday, September 26, then at City Road Crematorium at 1.45pm.

Instead of flowers, the family is requesting donations to support the Haggai Project at the church Devon attended, helping restore the beautiful Grade II listed building that meant so much to him.

Donations are via account 70660906/ Sort Code 20-76-97.

A GoFundMe page has also been set up to support the family during this difficult time: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/shabnam-ali?utm_medium=CR&utm_source=CL