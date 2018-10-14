Tributes to ‘inspirational’ and ‘much loved’ Sheffield United fan, 17, who lost rare cancer battle

Tributes have been paid to ‘much loved’ schoolgirl who inspired others in their fight against cancer after she tragically lost her own battle.

Imogen Ellis, aged 17, of Dronfield Woodhouse, passed away at home earlier this month.

She had been suffering from a rare bone cancer and had to have a leg amputated last year.

Imogen tried to keep as cheerful as possible and inspired others suffering from serious ailments.

Her school, Dronfield Henry Fanshawe, have paid tribute to her and a book of condolence has been opened.

Imogen Ellis with her dad, Richard

A statement from the school said she was ‘a much loved and inspirational young woman’ who ‘brought so much to her friends’.

It said: “Imogen touched so many people in so many ways and her memory will live long in our hearts. Goodnight and God Bless Imogen

“Our book of condolence will continue to be open for students, staff, parents and carers in reception for the next week.

Tributes have been paid to Imogen Ellis

“Parents and carers are welcome to send messages for Imogen’s family and may wish to add photographs from her time at William Levick Primary School and Dronfield Henry Fanshawe School.

It added: “Her courage was inspirational to all.

“A light has gone out at DHFS but a star will continue to shine on our family.

“RIP Imogen Much loved and always remembered.”

The Star revealed last summer how Sheffield United fan Imogen, then 16, had contracted 'ewing sarcoma' the year before - it affects fewer than 30 children in the UK a year.

She used to exercise and train at the former S18 boxing gym in Dronfield and was a keen horse-rider, hockey and netball player.

For months, she fought the disease with treatment, sometimes at the Weston Park Hospital, Sheffield.

At some point before her death, she penned a note for those who loved her - asking them to celebrate her life with a "heck of a send off."

Imogen left her parents, two brothers, one sister and four step brothers.