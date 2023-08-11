Alan Barnsley worked at Sheffield Children's Hospital for seven years, seeing his role there as "more than a job".

Alan Barnsley has continued his “legacy of care” at a hospital he loved by leaving it a generous legacy donation following his death in October last year.

He worked at Sheffield Children’s for seven years in many areas of the hospital, making many friends across the staff and seeing the role as “more than a job”.

His daughter-in-law, Caroline, said: “He was devoted to his children and grandchildren. I think he was genuinely touched by the stories of the patients he met or heard about at the hospital, and this motivated him to want to support the charity.”

"Grandad at work", a drawing by Alan's grandson

His family often asked him about retiring, but he wanted to keep supporting the hospital for as long as he could.

Alan left a £1,000 donation in his will to the Children’s Hospital Charity, carrying on his dedication even after his death.

Alan’s daughter, Emma, designed one of the Bears of Sheffield included in the sculpture trail across the city in the summer of 2021. Her design, Peaky the Bear, raised £14,500 for the charity.

Alan's daughter, Emma Barnsley, was one of the artists for the Bears of Sheffield sculpture trail

Caroline added: “He was her biggest fan and was overjoyed that she was able to take part in something to raise money for the charity that was so dear to his heart.”

Alan’s family also held a collection at his funeral, as they couldn’t think of anything that would have meant as much to him.

His donation, and those collected at his funeral, help Sheffield Children’s to care for children and young people by funding the very best specialist and life-saving medical equipment, research into childhood illnesses and new facilities to extend the range of treatment.

Hub fundraising officer Jane Darby knew Alan well and said: “For everyone at the charity and Sheffield Children’s, Alan was a great loss. He was incredibly kind, and he went out of his way to support the charity wherever he could.