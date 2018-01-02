Tributes pour in for lifelong Sheffield Wednesday fan who 'devoted life to his family and the Owls'

Tributes have begun pouring in for a devoted Sheffield Wednesday fan and a 'regular on the Kop' following his death, aged 74.

Ian Wordsworth's family took to Facebook to inform fellow Sheffield Wednesday fans that the lifelong Owls fan had passed away on December 30.

Ian Wordsworth (s)

His family returned to Hillsborough on New Year's Day to pay respects to Ian by placing a Sheffield Wednesday shirt on his favourite seat at the ground.

Posting on Facebook, his eldest daughter Ann Marie Mettam-Fox, said: "I wish I didn't have to say these words but last night our Dad (Big Ian) passed away.

"He was at home when he left this world and is now with the angels. He will be missed by so many people as he devoted his life to his family and of course The Massive.

"Sleep now Dad, rest in peace ..... you will never be forgotten."

Ian Wordsworth (s)

Tributes continued to pour in for Ian on Sheffield Wednesday's fan page 'The Wednesday Sing'.

Dato Khan posted: "Many Owls who know (Big) Ian will be saddened to hear he passed away last night.

Ian was 74 years old and a regular at matches both home and away, he lived abroad for a short while in Australia but returned home and was a popular fan on the Kop.

"He will be missed by all, fly high Big Ian!"

Ryan Ward said: "The best Grandad I could’ve had, truly an inspiration to me ❤️"

Ian Wordsworth (s)

Janette Ward posted: " Love you forever dad ❤❤

Steve Slack posted: "Love and thoughts with his family. Fly high big Ian."

Simon Jackson said: "R.I.P Ian, fly high with the angels fellow owl. Thoughts are with his family and friends.

Ian Kennedy posted: "R.I.P Ian remember our many chats home and away, God bless you, now in Paradise, my thoughts and condolences with your family. Wawaw."

Kerry Pennington said: "Rest in Peace big man.... keep on cheering them mighty Owls from heaven above 💙 WAWAW"