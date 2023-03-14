Tributes have poured in for the victim of a fatal Ferrari crash from Sheffield.

Oliver Rose, aged 37, died in a collision when the Ferrari he was in came off the road, smashed into a tree and came to rest on its roof on the A630 at Armthorpe, Doncaster, early on March 5.

He has been described as a “great guy” and the “happiest man ever” in tributes flooding social media.

It has also emerged that Oliver, who attended Wales High School and was from Sheffield, was a high-ranking director at the One Call Insurance firm in Doncaster.

Oliver Rose died in a horror crash

The huge Doncaster-based car and home insurance firm as its headquarters in Balby Carr Bank.

One tribute paid after Oliver’s tragic death reads: “The greatest contact centre manager and the happiest man I ever met - may he forever rest in peace - huge condolences to his friends and family.”

Another wrote: “RIP Oliver you was very loved and will always be remembered – thinking of everyone in your family and everyone at your work as you was so loved.”

Another simply posted: “Oh no. Oliver. What a great guy he was,” while another wrote: “Sleep tight Olly.”

The victim of a fatal Ferrari crash in Doncaster has been named as One Call Insurance director Oliver Rose. (Photo: Facebook).

“You will be missed,” shared another. “So very sad in the office today. Was nice to have know you, you were a great man. All my love to your family, friends and work colleagues.”

Oliver was killed in a crash involving a Ferrari F8 Tributo at around 8.50am on March 5. No other vehicles were involved in the incident.

In an insurance trade industry interview in 2016, Oliver was described as ‘the next influential man in insurance.’

It saw him named as an Insurance Business UK Young Gun and seven years ago, the British Insurance Brokers Association (BIBA) declared him the national Young Broker of the Year.

The trade group’s chief executive recognised his potential to become the next significant man in insurance.

“Oliver’s achievements set him apart. He is a worthy winner of the award,” BIBA chief executive Steve White said as he announced Rose’s victory. “Oliver will no doubt be an influential figure within the insurance sector as his career develops.”

Joining One Call at 17, he rose through the ranks to become one of the firm’s directors in 2013.

A keen sportsman, the interview said that Oliver was also a keen traveller and had enjoyed many holidays across the globe.

One Call Insurance was founded in 1995 by John Radford and has gone from humble beginnings to one of the city’s biggest employers with its HQ on the approach to Doncaster from the M18.

Mr Radford and wife Carolyn are the owners of Mansfield Town Football Club, whose home ground is called the One Call Stadium and who have also been involved with sponsoring Doncaster Rovers over the years.

Police are still appealing for witnesses to the collision.