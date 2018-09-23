Tributes paid to ‘lovely lad’ fatally stabbed outside Sheffeld cinema

Tributes have been paid to a young man who was fatally stabbed in an attack outside the cinema at Sheffield’s Valley Centertainment.

At around 9:20pm on Friday, September 21, police were called to reports of fighting and a man being assaulted outside the Cineworld cinema.

Police have named the Centertainment murder victim as 22-year-old Fahim Hersi

The man, named by police as 22-year-old Fahim Hersi from Broomhall, was taken to hospital where he was sadly pronounced dead.

A post-mortem revealed that he suffered a single stab wound to his chest.

Friends of the former Silverdale pupil have begun to leave tributes to him on social media.

Police at the scene of the stabbing at Centertainmement in Sheffield.

Abigail Ross said: “I taught Fahim when he was at school - he was such a lovely boy - such very sad news, thinking of his family. It happens far too often and I can’t comprehend how a mother feels when it does.”

Annie Mc said: “He was my neighbour. Yesterday I paid my respects to the family and held his mother while she cried. No mother should have to feel that pain. No young person needs to die.”

Lucie Bolsover added: “He was a lovely lad. I remember in year eight he had an asthma attack and I helped him. He was so polite and kind thanking me. I'm really sad. My heart goes out to his family.”

Police teams have been conducting searches on land around the edge of Centertainment

Remy Williams said: “Fahim, always be remember(sic) as a kind heart and an asset to this planet.”

Following the attack six men and one women were arrested on suspicion of murder.

A 21-year-old man from Sheffield remains in police custody today.

Two men and a woman, all from the Sheffield area, have been released under investigation.

Three men have been released with no further action.

Leading the murder investigation, DCI Steve Handley today said: “Our investigation remains on going and we would still like to hear from anyone in or around Centertainment on Friday evening.

“We would appeal for you to come forward and speak to us by calling 101 quoting incident 950 of 21 September 2018.”