"God bless him. Such a harmless bloke, rest in peace Phil."

Tributes have been shared on social media in memory of Philip McCauliffe, aged 67, who died following a reported assault on Friday (December 15).

He died yesterday (December 17) as a result of a bleed on the brain, days after an incident on Ironside Walk in Gleadless.

Jim Brocklehurst said in a comment on Facebook: "Old school pal of mine. Absolutely great lad, he wouldn’t hurt a fly. RIP mate."

The photo released by police of murder victim Philip McCauliffe.

South Yorkshire Police said Philip has no known relatives and so far the force has been unable to identify a next of kin, although others on Facebook believe him to have a sister.

Karen Morris said: "Maybe people could attend the funeral so he isn’t alone on his final journey, RIP."

Natalie Jayne added: "So sad, can’t believe it. He was such a lovely, funny man. You’ll be missed - sleep tight Phil."

Philip was found dead inside a property on Ironside Walk, Gleadless Valley, Sheffield.

A murder investigation is underway and three people - two men aged 39 and 35, and a 37-year-old woman - who were arrested on suspicion of murder, have since been bailed.

If you have any information which could help the police investigation, pass it on via their live chat function, online portal, major incident portal, or by calling 101, quoting the investigation number 14/219145/23.