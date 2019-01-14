Tributes paid to Barnsley teenage girl killed in crash

Tributes have been paid to a 16-year-old Barnsley girl killed when a car ploughed into a tree over the weekend.

The teenager, named locally as Macey-Jay Frudd, was a passenger in a silver Vauxhall Astra which crashed on Broadway, Barnsley, in the early hours of yesterday.

A girl, 16, died in a crash in Barnsley yesterday morning

Emergency services were alerted to the collision at 1.40am and Macey-Jay was pronounced dead at the scene

Three others in the car at the time of the crash were arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

It is not yet known whether they remain in police custody this morning.

Posting on Facebook, one friend said: “They always say they take the best first and they surely do. So many memories that I’ll treasure. You’ll be missed so much by many Mace.

“Can’t imagine what your family is going through. Never ever thought I’d be writing this. Just can’t believe you’re actually gone. Truly is devastating. Such a cruel world, gone but never forgotten. Rest in peace you beautiful girl. Love you long time.”

Another described her as ‘one of the most loveliest girls around’ and said she had a ‘heart of gold’.

One of Macey’s Jay’s relatives used Facebook to thank people for their support in the wake of her death.

Their post reads: “To everyone who has sent me or my family a message, we greatly appreciate it. Times are very hard at the moment as you can probably understand. Thank you all.”