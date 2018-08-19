Tributes paid to 'awesome' Sheffield mum found dead in Ibiza

Tributes have flooded in to an 'awesome' and 'kind-hearted' Sheffield mum who died on holiday in Ibiza.

Jodie Leigh Priest's body was reportedly found in her room at the Ses Savines apartments at San Antonio on Friday morning, at around 9am.

Friends of the 34-year-old, who had a son, aged six, today spoke of their heartache at her tragic death.

Writing on The Star's Facebook page, Avery Stanz said: "I watched you change into the fine young woman you have become and helped guide and support you through many hurdles.

"Your son will be proud of you and he will always know how much you love him...

"I just wish I could see the smile on your face to be embraced in her arms again."

Shannon Parker wrote: "Can't help but shed a tear every time something reminds me that you're gone.

"It just doesn't feel real at all. It feels like we're in a never-ending nightmare... you grew your wings far too soon and will be missed so dearly!"

Tracy Hamilton said: "You were such a kind-hearted girl... I'm gonna miss ya chats girl."

Lindsy Roper wrote: Great friend awesome mum. Heaven has been gifted a truly beautiful angel."

And Elaine Chamberlain said: "So sad. Life is unfair to take a lovely person like you."

Local police have said Ms Priest is believed to have died of natural causes but they are awaiting the results of a post-mortem examination.

The 34-year-old, who has a son, aged six, was among those caught up in the Manchester Arena bombing at an Ariana Grande concert in May last year, which claimed 22 lives.

Her friend Matthew Hewitt told at the time how they were leaving the venue when they heard the 'deafening' blast.

The Foreign & Commonwealth Office said it was providing assistance to the family of a British woman who had died whilst on holiday in Spain.