Tributes paid to ‘adored’ grandfather from Sheffield as killer is jailed

Tributes have been paid to a ‘kind’ and ‘generous’ Sheffield man, who was ‘adored’ by his grandson, as his killer was jailed.

Glenn Boardman was knifed to death at his home on Steven Close, in Chapeltown, by Michael Goddard, who lived in the flat above.



Goddard was found guilty of murder and at Sheffield Crown Court on Friday was handed a life sentence and told he must spend at least 24 years behind bars before he can be considered for release.

Friends and family of Mr Boardman paid moving tribute to the much-loved 59-year-old in statements which were read out in court.

His stepson, Thomas Armin, said: “I have known Glenn as my father since I was about five years old.

"He played a huge part in my life. My wife and I have a some aged four, whom Glenn adored.

"Glenn looked upon my son as his grandson. My son is now confused and heartbroken as he cannot understand where his grandad has gone.

"My son looked up to Glenn. He had fun with him and he was someone whom he loved very much. I have lost my dad, my son has lost his grandad.

"Christmas will not be the same, as Glenn would come to our house for Christmas dinner.

"Glenn has gone forever. He will be missed. I just hope he is now at peace."

Shelagh Taylor, a friend of Mr Boardman's who had known him for nearly 50 years, said: “Glenn was a good friend, having met him at school, and as time went by he was looked upon as a family member.

"He was a kind, generous person who was fiercely loyal to those he saw as family and friends.

"Sitting through this trial has been one of the hardest things I have ever had to do.

"It breaks my heart to think of his life being taken in such a horrific way. It will take so long to even come to terms with it.

"A light went out in mine and my family's life that day and a gap has been left that cannot be filled. The youngest members of the family miss 'Uncle Glenn' and ask about him all the time.

"What can we say? I have many fond, lovely memories of Glenn that can't be taken away. Hopefully time will heal and the horror will ease.

"Glenn was and always will be a big part of our family. We all miss him so much and hope he is finally at peace."

The court heard how Mr Boardman had a chronic lung condition which rendered him housebound but he enjoyed making model planes in his one-bedroom flat.

Jurors were told how Goddard had befriended him after moving in upstairs in 2017 and volunteered to do his shopping, before betraying his trust by using his bank card and pin number to steal £4,000.

When Mr Boardman discovered his deceit and confronted him, Goddard brutally murdered him on June 25 before concocting what the judge described as a ‘tissue of lies’ which the jury was able to see through thanks to his ‘incompetence’.

After the sentencing, Mr Boardman's family issued a statement thanking police, lawyers and everyone else who helped bring his killer to justice.

They added: “Whilst we can’t measure the scale of our loss we can seek comfort in knowing that Glenn’s life was seen to be important.

“Glenn was a loving and caring person to his family and close friends and would have done anything for anybody if he could. He will be deeply missed.”