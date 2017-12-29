Tributes paid as former top South Yorkshire Police boss dies aged 54

Tributes have former South Yorkshire Police chief who has died aged 54.

Paul Broadbent, former Chief Superintendent and district commander for Sheffield, was described as 'warm', 'funny' and 'generous' by colleagues.

The then Chf Supt Paul Broadbent pictured in Sheffield in 2005

It's been reported Mr Broadbent died at his South Yorkshire home on Wednesday, December 27.

He started his career with the force in 1985, joining as a police constable from Cumbria, where he was born and grew up.

He became a young detective and gradually worked his way up the ranks spending time as a senior investigating officer and working on the force's most serious cases including the high-profile murder of Sheffield woman Michaela Hague and the city's gangland violence.

He left South Yorkshire in 2010 to become Assistant Chief Constable at Nottinghamshire Police before heading to the Gangmasters and Labour Abuse Authority where he became chief executive.

A spokesman for the Gangmasters and Labour Abuse Authority said: "Paul was a champion for the vulnerable and exploited, he recognised the real need for an organisation like the GLAA and it’s because of his vision, determination and a liberal sprinkling of the charming Yorkshireman that he was, that people of influence listened to him.

"He was a warm, funny, generous man, who cared deeply for GLAA colleagues and was hugely passionate about tackling the scourge of modern slavery and labour exploitation. His death is a shattering tragedy for those of us who knew him and the world is a far poorer place without Paul Broadbent.

"Today, the GLAA family has lost its figurehead, its leader. We will grieve for Paul and his family and then set about honouring his legacy.

More to follow.