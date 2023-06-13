Tributes have begun pouring in for a man who died after being detained by police in Doncaster.

The man, named locally by friends and family as Terry Smith, died in hospital last night following an incident in Moorends which is being investigated by South Yorkshire Police and which has already been referred to Independent Office for Police Conduct.

Shocked friends have this morning been paying tribute to Mr Smith, known as Turbo, who died following the incident in Wembley Road at about 4.30pm yesterday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One posted: “Absolute heartbreaking news, we’re all still in shock. You was a lovely lad, always had plenty of time for you, can't believe what's happened.

Tributes have been pouring in for the man who died after being detained by police, who has been named locally as Terry Smith.

“My heart goes out to your mam and rest of family and friends - fly high with angels R.I.P Terry Smith gone too soon.”

Another wrote: “Rest in peace Tez lad, thoughts with all ya family, Moorends has lost another.”

Another wrote: “Rest in peace Terry, fly high bro – thoughts go out to your family at this difficult time.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Video of what is understood to Mr Smith’s detainment by police has been circulating on social media.

The clip begins with a group of individuals standing around the open doors of a police van.

As the camera appoaches the rear of the van, a number of officers can be seen pinning a person inside the back of the vehicle. Another person is seen showing his bloodied hand to the camera as he walks away from the van, while an officer tells the person filming to “f*** off” before the clip ends.

Dozens of officers spent much of last night in Moorends following the death, with screens reportedly erected around the spot where the man was taken into custody.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a brief statement, a South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “At around 4.30pm (12 June) officers detained a man, and while in police custody he became unresponsive and stopped breathing. The man was taken to hospital by ambulance where he sadly later died.

“His family has been informed and is being supported.