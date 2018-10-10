Tributes as popular and well-known Doncaster Market trader dies 

Tributes have been paid following the death of a well-known and popular Doncaster Market trader.

Neil Smith, known to many as Bone, ran a flower stall on Doncaster Market for many years and was a familiar face to shoppers.

The lifelong Manchester United fan, who could often be spotted wearing the team’s replica shirts while on his stall, died last night. He was 55.

Friends have paid tribute to Mr Smith on Facebook.

Danny Queen said: “R.I.P Bone we had some great times when I was growing up - never forget you brother, gutted an understatement.”

Simon Lindsay said: “Absolutely gutted, part of me growing up, seeing him in me grandparents boozer or on the market, giving me free flowers for me nan. God bless you mate, absolute gent.”

Peter Cairns wrote: “R.I.P.Neil Smith(Bone)you will be sadly missed old pal had some good times together.”

And Pat Queen wrote: “Sad news of a great mate. We played, worked, drank together. Passed away last night Neil Smith (bone to friends) RIP my friend.”