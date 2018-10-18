Tributes as former Doncaster mayoress dies

Tributes have been paid following the death of a former mayoress of Doncaster.

Mary Rowena Gillies was mayoress of the town bewteen 1991 and 1992 and died earlier this month.

The wife of long-serving councillor Bill Gillies, Mrs Gillies died at home on October 9.

An obituary said: “During her lifetime, Mary contributed much to her home town of Doncaster both through her work with the careers service where she helped many young people into employment and also through her voluntary work in her spare time.”

It said that she had died peacefully at home with her close family at her bedside.

The obituary described Mrs Gillies as the ‘much loved wife of Bill, mother of Elizabeth and Christian, grandmother and great grandmother. She will be greatly missed.”

Mr Gillies and his brother Ron were both long-serving councillors in Doncaster during the 80s and 90s.

Ron died at the age of 74 in 2002.

The funeral for Mrs Gillies will take place at Campsall Parish Church on October 23 at 11am followed by burial at Brodsworth Church.