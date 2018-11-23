Tributes as first head of Doncaster’s Hungerhill School dies at 92

Tributes have been paid following the death of the very first headteacher of Doncaster’s Hungerhill School.

Tom Hughes, who was in charge of the school from its inception in 1976, died earlier this month at the age of 92.

Mr Hughes, who spent a lengthy career in teaching, spent a decade in charge of the Edenthorpe secondary school before his retirement in 1986.

His son Duncan said: “As a teacher and headteacher, he was dedicated and well respected and was also a firm family man.

“He was still in contact with many of his ex-staff and used to attend their monthly get togethers.

“He was also though of highly enough by the current headteacher at Hungerhill to be invited back on the school’s prize presentation day.”

Born in Rochdale in 1926, Mr Hughes served on minesweepers during World War Two and went on to study history at Leicester University before entering the classroom.

Mr Hughes began his teaching career in 1950 in Leicester and moved north to take up his first role as head at Intake High School in Doncaster in 1965.

When Hungerhill was created in 1976, he took charge there and was head of the school until his retirement, when he was succeeded by Alan Leamy.

Mr Hughes, who lived in Finningley, died on November 20.

During his career, he was also chairman of Finningley Parish Council for a spell, was chair of the board of governors at St Oswald’s Primary School in the village and was a past captain of Town Moor Golf Club.

A widower, Mr Hughes leaves two sons – Duncan and Ian – from his marriage to Jean, who died in 2010.

The family have requested no flowers and any donations be given to the NSPCC

The funeral will take place on December 6 at Rose Hill Crematorium at 11.40am.