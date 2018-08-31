Tributes after shock death of Doncaster Rovers fan Pie Man, 27

Tributes have been paid following the shocking death of a popular and well-known Doncaster Rovers fan known to supporters as Pie Man.

Jake Power, 27, was a familiar face to legions of the club’s supporters and became known as Pie Man and was instantly recognisable for his larger-than-life character and sporting replica shirts referring to his nickname.

Jake’s sister Becky broke the news to supporters in a moving post on Facebook.

She wrote: “On behalf of our family, its with great sadness that we announce the death of my brother Jake 'Pie Man' Power.

“He died peacefully and with dignity surrounded by family and close friends.

“Jake has been in hospital with a lung infection, sepsis and then other complications that are just too much for one person to handle.

“I am proud to say he was a well known and much loved guy and leaves behind a lot of good friends. He was also a loving dad to his daughter Phoebe Rose. We Thank everyone so far and in advance for your kind words and support, it means a lot to us and Jake.”

Rovers supporters were quick to pay tribute to Jake and shared tributes on Facebook.

Kevin Mcclone wrote: “Rest in peace Pieman, thoughts go to friends and family.”

Darren Vaughan added: “No way R I P Pieman thoughts go out to his family and friends.”

Maureen Kirsopp wroteL “Condolences to all the family another good man gone! RIP.”

Jack Sargent posted: “One of the most noticeable faces at Rovers over the years...rip fella. Thoughts with his family and friends x” and John Payne wrote: “Remember the shirts he wore at Belle Vue. Absolute class RIP fellow Rover condolences to all family n friends!!”

Claire Brandon wrote: “This news is too sad so sorry for the poor young man and his family xx he’s been going rovers years so sad RIP too soon and far far too young xxx”

Stuart Fraser said: “Such sad news. He was a regular and prominent figure for most of my early Rovers memories during our conference years. R.I.P.”

Stephen Bailey added: “Sending lots of love to all the family it's not a face you can forget. I'm shocked and saddened at this passing. RIP young man.”

John Rush wrote: “So sorry to hear this, one of the most familiar faces at the Rovers.”