Tributes have been paid following the death of a popular former Doncaster pub landlord.

John Sissons, former boss of The Spinney in Balby, died earlier this month at the age of 86.

John and Mavis at the pub in the 70s.

Mr Sissons and his wife Mavis ran the pub between 1968 and 1991 before he handed over control to son David and his wife Chris.

An obituary said Mr Sissons had passed away peacefully on February 3 and added: “John was a beloved husband to Mavis, dearly loved father to David and father in law to Christine, much loved grandad to Carl and Kerry and a devoted great grandad to Isla and Lucy and a friend to many.”

The pub in Forest Rise was opened by former Hibernian FC player William Nicholson on May 16, 1963.

The Spinney in Balby

He ran it for seven months before an Army sergeant, Trevor Webb, took over for a year. After that, a man called Alan Taylor ran it for 18 months.

Since then, the pub has had three licensees, all from David’s family.

His aunt and uncle, James and Jessie Fowell, ran it for two years before his mum and dad, John and Mavis Sissons took it over in 1968. The couple ran it for 22 years before David and Chris took the helm in 1991.

