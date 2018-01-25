Trial date set for man accused of murdering Sheffield mum

A trial date has been set for a man accused of murdering a Sheffield mum, who was found dead in her home less than a week before Christmas.

Philip French, of of Hazlebarrow Crescent, Jordanthorpe appeared at Sheffield Crown Court on January 25, charged with the murder of Jayne Lewis, 46.

French, also aged 46, is now due to stand trial for the offence on June 25, 2018.

He was remanded into custody until his next court appearance.

Mrs Lewis was found dead at her home in Hazelbarrow Crescent, Jordanthorpe on December 19 last year.