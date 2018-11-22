Trial adjourned for woman charged with attempted murder over Barnsley stabbing 

A provisional trial date set for a woman accused of attempted murder relating to a Barnsley stabbing has been adjourned.

Ayaan Ali, 28, of Isleworth, Middlesex, has been charged with attempted murder, affray and possession of an offensive weapon, relating to an incident in Barnsley town centre on September 8 during which a man was stabbed.

A provisional trial date had been set for February 18, but during this morning’s hearing at Sheffield Crown Court , the Recorder of Sheffield, Judge Jeremy Richardson QC, adjourned the trial for a date yet to be fixed in either March or April next year.

Ali has not yet entered any pleas to the charges she faces.

The next scheduled court hearing concerning the trial will be held at Sheffield Crown Court on January 17.

