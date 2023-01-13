Tree-mendous support for Bluebell Wood’s Christmas tree pick-up brings in thousands

Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice has issued a big ‘Thank You Fir Supporting Us’ to homeowners across the region.

Beth Cole, Bluebell Wood’s Christmas tree recycling project manager

This month, the North Anston hospice raised a lofty £33,319 from its popular Christmas tree recycling service.

The scheme aims to save people the ‘tree-mendous’ hassle of ensuring their real trees get recycled and raise funds towards its task of caring for children and young adults with life-shortening and life-threatening conditions across South Yorkshire, North Derbyshire, North Nottinghamshire and parts of North Lincolnshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The operation has now raised over £80,000 and collected thousands of trees since launching in 2021 - and now there’s a plan to branch out and expand.

For the first time, bookings for the next post-Christmas collections can be made throughout the year, via the hospice’s website.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We normally give people a three-month window from October to bag a collection spot, to enable us to plan some very complicated logistics,” said the hospice’s Christmas tree recycling project manager Beth Cole..

“The service has proved very popular with our supporters. There are always lots of late requests we have to say no to, so we know there are many more who would use it if they could.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Giving people all year to sign up will hopefully mean we get to collect thousands more trees next January - and raise a much bigger sum.

“The hospice needs £5.1M every year just to open its doors. Many of us will be tightening our belts this year because of rising fuel bills and food costs. Charities will inevitably suffer as a result, but our Christmas tree recycling is providing a useful service for people and their donations - a suggested minimum of £10 - is proving a big support for us,” said events fundraiser Beth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Most trees are taken to local recycling centres to be made into chippings destined for local forest schools and farms. Some head to Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice to make chippings for the gardens - and animals at the Yorkshire Wildlife Park have been known to benefit from the Christmas cast-offs.

“They end up in animal enclosures as ‘habitat enrichment'. Last year, a group of rhinos got some old trees to play with and it seems they had a lot of fun,” said Beth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The service has been made possible thanks to kind-hearted local businesses who loan their vans and staff.

In the first year, just one business, GXO Logistics Barnsley was involved, collecting 1,300 trees to help the hospice net £17,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The following year, Rotherham glassmaker Beatson Clark became headline sponsor covering all expenditure, more businesses got involved and 2,000 trees were collected, raising £31,000.