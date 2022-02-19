Storm Eunice: tree crashes into Doncaster house during gale force gusts
Storm Eunice uprooted a number of trees across Doncaster yesterday, with one crashing into a house during gale force gusts.
The aftermath of the shocking incident on Wardle Avenue, Balby, was captured on video by a passer-by and shows a giant tree on its side after crashing into a house, causing damage to the property.
Residents have shared a number of images of fallen trees in Doncaster following yesterday’s storm, which claimed at least three lives nationwide.
In Doncaster, a number of trees were uprooted in Sandall Park, including one which caused severe damage to a path.
One also fell onto a car on Chestnut Avenue, Carcoft.
Another tree fell on Cantley Lane, narrowly missing motorists using the road at the time.
Motorists were held up on the A19, near the Owston pub, yesterday when a fallen tree blocked the carriageway.
An amber weather warning was issued for South Yorkshire yesterday.