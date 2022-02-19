The aftermath of the shocking incident on Wardle Avenue, Balby, was captured on video by a passer-by and shows a giant tree on its side after crashing into a house, causing damage to the property.

Residents have shared a number of images of fallen trees in Doncaster following yesterday’s storm, which claimed at least three lives nationwide.

In Doncaster, a number of trees were uprooted in Sandall Park, including one which caused severe damage to a path.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A tree fell into a house on Wardle Avenue, Balby, Doncaster, during Storm Eunice yesterday

One also fell onto a car on Chestnut Avenue, Carcoft.

Another tree fell on Cantley Lane, narrowly missing motorists using the road at the time.

Motorists were held up on the A19, near the Owston pub, yesterday when a fallen tree blocked the carriageway.