Treat your mum to tasty food at venues across Sheffield this Mother’s Day

If you are looking to treat mum’s tastebuds this Mother's Day, there are lots of choices at restaurants and city’s across Sheffield - with many offering special deals.

The Milestone is running a special Mother's Day brunch on Saturday March 30, with a delicious menu that includes crayfish benedict and lobster bao buns. You can enjoy brunch at a time to suit you between 11am and 2pm.

If you're after something more traditional, the venue is also serving up classic Sunday roasts from 12pm until 6.30pm on Sunday March 31. Booking is advised. Call 0114 272 8327 to book.

Craft Kelham also have a fantastic offer this Mother's Day, with bottomless fizz or elderflower bellinis, plus any main course, for £20 each.

Mum can choose to enjoy a classic Crafty Cuts pizza or spice things up with the Nduja with spicy Calabrian sausage. This offer will run from 1pm until 9pm on Sunday, March 31. Booking is advised. Call 0114 276 2803 to book.

The nearby INC Rooftop Bar is also open throughout the weekend, so once you have finished eating fantastic food you could spoil mum even more by buying her a drink of her choice.

The venue is open all day on Saturday and also 12pm to 7pm on Sunday.

A popular choice for mother’s day meals is afternoon tea. The Rutland Hotel is offering afternoon tea daily from 11am until 5pm in their BAR 452, including March 31. From £12.95 per person

offering classic and savoury dishes, including and dietary options, you are sure to find something to suit all tastes.

You can also enjoy a special Mother’s Day Sunday Lunch on March 31, from 12pm until 6pm with a cost beginning at £24.95 per person. To book your time slot, call 01142 66 44 11.

Alternative afternoon tea options include champagne afternoon tea at the Leopold Hotel. For £24.50, the menu includes freshly prepared finger sandwiches, vanilla and apple cream mousse shots with a mini toffee apple, double chocolate cake with a chocolate straw and butter milk fruit scones. There's also a complimentary gift for mum. Call 0114 252 4000 to book.

Mum will also get a free gift if you take her to S17 Coffee Shop and Bistro, Bradway, for afternoon tea. There will be bottomless tea, a glass of prosecco, sandwiches, pastries and sweets. Call 0114 2353285 to book.

At The Botanist, you can enjoy brunch with bottomless prosecco for £25 per person. E-mail sheffieldsales@thebotanist.uk.com to book.