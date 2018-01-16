'Treacherous' weather conditions causing bus delays and diversions in Sheffield

Buses in Sheffield are being diverted and delayed this afternoon due to the 'treacherous' conditions, with snow, sleet, hail and flash flooding having hit parts of the city today.

Stagecoach South Yorkshire tweeted this afternoon to say its 57, 201 SL1 and SL1a bus services were subject to 'extremely long delays due to treacherous conditions in Stocksbridge'.

The SL1 and SL1a Supertram Link buses between Sheffield city centre and Stocksbridge were being diverted via Manchester Road, the operator earlier tweeted.

Stagecoach also said number 57 buses were only able to serve Manchester Road in Stocksbridge due to the weather.

Stagecoach Supertram said only a few very minor delays had been reported across the network, and First South Yorkshire said number 51 and 51a buses were now back to their normal route.

The harsh conditions are not expected to let up over the next few days, with the Met Office having issued a weather warning running from tomorrow at 6pm until 9am on Thursday, during which period it says heavy snow is possible.