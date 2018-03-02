Travel update for South Yorkshire as snow continues to cause major disruption to buses and trains

Bus and train services continue to be severely disrupted in South Yorkshire, despite the Beast from the East appearing to have loosened its grip on the region.
Here are the latest details on how your journey could be affected if you're planning to take public transport.
This information is accurate as of 6pm, but you should check with the operator directly before travelling.
TRAINS
East Midlands Trains
A reduced service is operating on the Sheffield-London route, with trains expected to be much busier than normal and slate-notice delays or alterations possible. The operator advises people only to use the route if 'absolutely necessary'.
Here is the revised timetable today, between Sheffield and London St Pancras
From London St Pancras
XX:01 London St Pancras to Corby - Will not run
XX:15 London St Pancras to Nottingham - Will not run.
XX:26 London St Pancras to Sheffield - Will not run
XX:29 London St Pancras to Nottingham - Will run as scheduled
XX:58 London St Pancras to Sheffield - Will run as scheduled
To London St Pancras
XX:05 Nottingham to London St Pancras - Will run as scheduled
XX:19 Corby to London St Pancras - Will not run
XX:29 Sheffield to London St Pancras - Will run as scheduled
XX:32 Nottingham to London St Pancras - Will not run
XX:49 Sheffield to London St Pancras - Will not run
TransPennine Express
Passengers have been warned to expect disruption between Sheffield and Manchester. The 6.55pm Manchester Airport to Cleethorpes train will start from Sheffield and will no longer call at Manchester Airport, Manchester Piccadilly, Stockport or Dore & Totley
Northern Railway
Northern has cancelled services on several routes until further notice, including Doncaster to Adwick, Manchester Piccadilly to Sheffield and Leeds to Doncaster
BUSES AND TRAMS
Sheffield and Rotherham
SUPERTRAM
Full service running
FIRST
10 Not operating around Broadway, Balby. Using Broomhouse Lane
95 LIMITED SERVICE DUE TO BADLY PARKED CARS ON SOUTH RD. Due to the number of parked cars on Bowl Hill Road, we are diverted to Forbes Road terminus at Hillsborough.
271/272 Not serving Bradwell or Bamford turning circle.
STAGECOACH
25 Back to normal route.
43/44 Main roads only
50/50A/50B Main roads only
53 Cannot safely operate via Barlborough Village - diverting via Barlborough Links direct to Renishaw & Eckington
70 Now operating to Killamarsh, missing Mastin Moor Estate
222 Back to normal route.
POWELL'S
X7 Only two running today at 16:20 and 17:20
Schools services - 638 running, the rest are not due to school closures
HULLEY'S
271/272 Running full route.
ALL OTHER SERVICES SUSPENDED
Barnsley
STAGECOACH
20 Serving Cubley, but not Clarel St
21a Serving Cubley, but not Clarel St
YORKSHIRE TIGER
23 Not serving Kensington Ave nor Cross Lane
23a Not serving Underbank.
24 Not servicing Green Moor or Dean Head or wellhouse lane (using Huddersfield Road)
Doncaster
FIRST
50B Unable to turn right at Memorial. Left to Hawthorne Ave turning circle to operate to Mill Lane
STAGECOACH
22 Cannot serve Tickhill cricket ground - operating main roads only