Travel update for South Yorkshire as snow continues to cause major disruption to buses and trains

Bus and train services continue to be severely disrupted in South Yorkshire, despite the Beast from the East appearing to have loosened its grip on the region.

Here are the latest details on how your journey could be affected if you're planning to take public transport.

This information is accurate as of 6pm, but you should check with the operator directly before travelling.

TRAINS

East Midlands Trains

A reduced service is operating on the Sheffield-London route, with trains expected to be much busier than normal and slate-notice delays or alterations possible. The operator advises people only to use the route if 'absolutely necessary'.

Here is the revised timetable today, between Sheffield and London St Pancras

From London St Pancras

XX:01 London St Pancras to Corby - Will not run

XX:15 London St Pancras to Nottingham - Will not run.

XX:26 London St Pancras to Sheffield - Will not run

XX:29 London St Pancras to Nottingham - Will run as scheduled

XX:58 London St Pancras to Sheffield - Will run as scheduled

To London St Pancras

XX:05 Nottingham to London St Pancras - Will run as scheduled

XX:19 Corby to London St Pancras - Will not run

XX:29 Sheffield to London St Pancras - Will run as scheduled

XX:32 Nottingham to London St Pancras - Will not run

XX:49 Sheffield to London St Pancras - Will not run

TransPennine Express

Passengers have been warned to expect disruption between Sheffield and Manchester. The 6.55pm Manchester Airport to Cleethorpes train will start from Sheffield and will no longer call at Manchester Airport, Manchester Piccadilly, Stockport or Dore & Totley

Northern Railway

Northern has cancelled services on several routes until further notice, including Doncaster to Adwick, Manchester Piccadilly to Sheffield and Leeds to Doncaster

BUSES AND TRAMS

Sheffield and Rotherham

SUPERTRAM

Full service running

FIRST

10 Not operating around Broadway, Balby. Using Broomhouse Lane

95 LIMITED SERVICE DUE TO BADLY PARKED CARS ON SOUTH RD. Due to the number of parked cars on Bowl Hill Road, we are diverted to Forbes Road terminus at Hillsborough.

271/272 Not serving Bradwell or Bamford turning circle.

STAGECOACH

25 Back to normal route.

43/44 Main roads only

50/50A/50B Main roads only

53 Cannot safely operate via Barlborough Village - diverting via Barlborough Links direct to Renishaw & Eckington

70 Now operating to Killamarsh, missing Mastin Moor Estate

222 Back to normal route.

POWELL'S

X7 Only two running today at 16:20 and 17:20

Schools services - 638 running, the rest are not due to school closures

HULLEY'S

271/272 Running full route.

ALL OTHER SERVICES SUSPENDED

Barnsley

STAGECOACH

20 Serving Cubley, but not Clarel St

21a Serving Cubley, but not Clarel St

YORKSHIRE TIGER

23 Not serving Kensington Ave nor Cross Lane

23a Not serving Underbank.

24 Not servicing Green Moor or Dean Head or wellhouse lane (using Huddersfield Road)

Doncaster

FIRST

50B Unable to turn right at Memorial. Left to Hawthorne Ave turning circle to operate to Mill Lane

STAGECOACH

22 Cannot serve Tickhill cricket ground - operating main roads only